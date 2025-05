4 cars of a freight train derail in Pottstown

4 cars of a freight train derail in Pottstown

4 cars of a freight train derail in Pottstown

4 cars of a freight train derail in Pottstown

4 cars of a freight train derail in Pottstown

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Four freight cars derailed Friday night in Pottstown, prompting an emergency response.

The derailment occurred just before 9 p.m. near South Hanover Street and College Drive.

Authorities have not yet released details about what the train cars were carrying, but officials confirm that there are no leaks or environmental hazards at the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.