PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least four people were injured after being hit by a car Saturday night.

The incident occurred at Packer Avenue and South 7th Street just before 9 p.m.

Police say the pedestrians were taken to the hospital, and are in stable condition.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The incident is under investigation.