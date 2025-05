4 injured in rollover crash in Riverside, New Jersey

Police in Riverside say the driver of a Ford pickup slammed into a parked car and a mobile food trailer.

RIVERSIDE, N.J. (WPVI) -- Four people were injured in a rollover crash in Burlington County.

It happened just before 2 a.m. on Monday on 2nd Street near Delaware Avenue.

All four victims are in the hospital.

There is no word yet on the extent of their injuries.