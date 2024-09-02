4 killed in shooting on Chicago-area subway train

FOREST PARK, Illinois -- Four people were shot and killed on a CTA Blue Line train outside Chicago Monday morning, police said.

Forest Park police said they received a 911 call at about 5:27 a.m. that three people were shot on a train at the Forest Park CTA Blue Line station at 711 Desplaines Avenue.

Officers arrived on the scene and found four shooting victims. Three were pronounced dead on the scene and a fourth was transported to Loyola University Medical Center, where they later died.

Police said the suspect fled the scene and after getting a description from surveillance video, a suspect was taken into custody on a CTA Pink Line train in Chicago.

"A weapon was recovered," Forest Park Deputy Chief Chris Chin told reporters. "There is no immediate threat. This appears to be an isolated incident on this unfortunate day."

Forest Park police and the West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are investigating. Police said it appears to be an isolated incident and there is not a greater threat to the public.

The CTA said in a statement, "Although this was an isolated incident, this heinous and egregious act of violence should never have occurred, nonetheless, on a public transit train.

"As soon as this matter was reported, CTA immediately deployed resources to assist the Forest Park Police in their investigation into the matter, including review of all possible security camera footage, which proved to be vital in aiding local enforcement.

"We commend both the Forest Park Police Department for their thorough and collaborative efforts to provide information to partner agencies; as well as the Chicago Police Department whose quick actions led to the apprehension of a suspect in this matter.

"CTA will continue to work with local law enforcement as part of this ongoing investigation. "

The Associated Press contributed to this report.