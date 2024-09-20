First of 4 Schuylkill Expressway eastbound closures in Philadelphia set for this weekend

Part of the eastbound Schuylkill Expressway (I-76) in Philadelphia will be shut down over the course of four upcoming weekends for bridge deck repairs.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The first of four planned closures of the Schuylkill Expressway (I-76) eastbound in Philadelphia is planned for this weekend.

The section of the eastbound highway to be closed runs from the University City Exit and the 34th Street Exit in the Grays Ferry section of the city.

The closure dates and times are:

-9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 until 4 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23.

During the closures, the regional detour routes will be:

-I-676 East (Vine Street Expressway) to I-95 South or

-I-476 South to I-95 North

Local traffic will be directed to exit at Grays Ferry Avenue/University Avenue (Exit 346B) and use the University Avenue Bridge/34th Street to access the ramp to the eastbound Schuylkill Expressway.

All ramps to and from the Schuylkill Expressway will remain open to traffic during the closure, PennDOT said.

The other planned closures are:

-9 p.m. on Fri., Sept. 27 until 4 a.m. on Mon., Sept. 30

-9 p.m. on Fri., Oct. 4 until 4 a.m. on Mon., Oct. 7

-9 p.m. on Fri., Oct. 11 until 6 a.m. on Sun., Oct. 13

The project will focus on repairs to the bridge deck and riding surfaces in the eastbound lanes of both the I-76 land and river bridges.

PennDOT says the surface material on both bridges, which are used by a combined 38,000 vehicles daily, are in great need of repair.

It will be replacing the current asphalt with a longer-lasting material that, PennDOT says, will help prevent issues like surface cracking and potholes.

