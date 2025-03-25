4 NJ charter school students taken to hospital after eating suspected weed gummies: police

EWING TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A group of New Jersey students were taken to the hospital after allegedly eating weed gummies.

Officers responded to STEMCivics Charter School in Ewing Township just before 9 a.m. on Monday.

When they arrived, four students were transported to nearby hospitals as a precaution after ingesting suspected cannabis gummies, according to the Ewing Police Department.

Officials said the matter was referred to the Division of Child Protection and Permanency for further investigation.

Action News has reached out to STEMCivics Charter School but have not yet received a response.

