4 suspects sought for vandalizing Union League building in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for the suspects who vandalized the Union League building in Center City.

It happened around 1:50 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say the suspects spray-painted the walls of the building on Broad Street, causing approximately $7,500 in damage.

Surveillance video released by police shows the four suspects walking along the street.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).