4 vehicles with key fobs still inside stolen from Washington Twp. community

Friday, July 11, 2025 8:52PM
Police in Washington Township are urging residents to lock their cars after a string of overnight thefts.

WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Police in Washington Township are urging residents to lock their cars after a string of overnight thefts.

Four vehicles were stolen from driveways on Abbington Lane, Dorado Avenue, Uranus Road, and Jupiter Drive.

Police say, in each case, the cars were left unlocked with key fobs inside.

According to police, surveillance video shows masked juvenile suspects stealing a white Chrysler from one of the driveways.

All four stolen vehicles were spotted this morning in Camden and Philadelphia.

Police say an investigation into the thefts is ongoing.

