5 hospitalized following shooting in Easton, Pennsylvania

EASTON, Pa. (WPVI) -- Multiple people are hospitalized following a shooting in Easton.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on the 100 block of Wilkes Barre Street.

Upon arrival, police found five victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Each of the victims were treated at a local hospital.

All are expected to survive.

Police say they are currently uncooperative in the investigation.

According to police, the incident appears to be targeted and there is no public safety threat.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.