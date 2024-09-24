5 people rescued after mechanical failure in the 'Super Loops' carnival ride in Mexico

OCOTLÁN, México -- Firefighters had to rescue five people who became trapped following a mechanical failure at an amusement park ride in Mexico.

The incident occurred inside "Núcleo de Feria" in Ocotlán, Jalisco. The roller coaster known as "Super Loops" was suspended upside down with five people aboard, according to the Civil Protection and Ocotlán Fire Agency, who shared images of the incident.

The rescuers used a ladder truck that gave them better access to free the occupants from the ride.

(Image via Protección Civil y Bomberos Ocotlán)

The occupants were rescued after 30 minutes of being suspended and received medical attention at the scene, authorities said. One of the victims was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The Risk Management Area and Regulations Personnel closed the ride after a review.

No further details were immediately known.