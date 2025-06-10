The Broadway revival of 'The Wiz' is on stage at the Academy of Music in Center City through June 15th.

5 Philly-area stars 'Ease on Down the Road' home in 'The Wiz' at the Academy of Music

The Broadway classic is lighting up the Academy of Music and many cast members have deep roots here in Philadelphia.

The Broadway classic is lighting up the Academy of Music and many cast members have deep roots here in Philadelphia.

The Broadway classic is lighting up the Academy of Music and many cast members have deep roots here in Philadelphia.

The Broadway classic is lighting up the Academy of Music and many cast members have deep roots here in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's been 50 years since it first took the stage here in Philadelphia and "The Wiz" is back! The award-winning, culturally rich classic is on stage through June 15th at the Academy of Music.

This much-anticipated Tony Award-winning Best Musical revival is brimming with Philadelphia flair.

There are five stars with deep Philly roots easing on down to their stomping grounds, proving that all roads truly lead to Philadelphia.

Jesse Jones is a swing and dance captain.

"I am born and raised in Philadelphia," Jones says. "I went to University of the Arts, and my first professional job was here at the Academy of Music. Philly IS me."

Kameren Whigham is also a graduate of the University pf the Arts.

He started his career with Philadanco.

"'The Wiz' is an experience," Whigham says. "It's a soulful experience."

Northeast Philadelphia Native Alan Mingo Jr. plays The Wiz himself. He says this revival moment has proven powerful.

"There's something great about this show in particular because everyone has to tell you their connection," Mingo says.

Elijah Ahmad Lewis plays Scarecrow, a role made famous on stage by Hinton Battle and on screen by Michael Jackson.

"The reason people connect to it is because it's a universal story of finding and discovering yourself," Lewis says. "We're all finding a place where our 'home' is, where we feel like we connect."

Temple University alumna Maati Angaza says this show is truly a cultural celebration.

"We truly didn't have spaces like this to shine all the time, so to see so many of our people, hundreds of dancers, going for it, living for it, legs up, turning for their lives on this stage," she says. "It's so special."

"Here, it's all Black joy," adds Mingo. "You come out singing. You come out feeling happy. I am proud that we held onto that legacy. When you walk out, there's no pain here. It's just joy."

"The Wiz" is at the Academy of Music through June 15th.

Click here for details.