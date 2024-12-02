5 states under winter storm alerts; Gov. Shapiro signs disaster declaration, calls in National Guard

Up to 2 more feet of snow is forecast for the Buffalo area through Monday.

Parts of New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin were under winter alerts as of Sunday.

ERIE, Pa. (WPVI) -- At least five states are under winter weather alerts Monday morning.

Parts of Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York are expecting as much as six feet of snow over the coming days.

A lake-effect storm already dumped more than two feet of snow across Erie County, Pennsylvania, over the weekend.

Governor Josh Shapiro signed a disaster declaration and called in the National Guard to assist.

The Pennsylvania State Police responded to more than 200 traffic incidents between Friday and Saturday alone, Shapiro said.

"At the county's request, I've called in the Pennsylvania National Guard -- who are now on the ground -- to help any stranded drivers and make sure emergency responders can get to folks who need them," Shapiro said in a statement.

Erie County, Pennsylvania, Executive Brenton Davis said the local disaster emergency will stay in effect until the middle of this week.

Davis said county buildings, including courthouses, in Erie County will be closed on Monday and Tuesday and that officials are advising school districts to remain closed, as well. He said residents should minimize travel.

Gaylord, Michigan, picked up 24.8 inches of snow Friday, marking its single snowiest calendar day on record and shattering its previous record of 17 inches on March 9, 1942.

