5 teenagers sought for trespassing, vandalizing trains at Chester County railroad

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Chester County are searching for five teenagers seen on video trespassing and vandalizing railroad property.

It happened at West Chester Railroad's Adams Street Yard on Saturday afternoon.

Surveillance video shows the teens climbing onto locomotives, trying to get onto the trains, and discharging three fire extinguishers.

Police received a tip that the group was wearing what appeared to be uniforms from a lacrosse tournament being held at a local high school.

Anyone with information on the teenagers sought are asked to contact West Chester police.