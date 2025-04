5-year-old hospitalized after being shot in the hand in Philadelphia

5-year-old hospitalized after being shot in the hand in Philadelphia

5-year-old hospitalized after being shot in the hand in Philadelphia

5-year-old hospitalized after being shot in the hand in Philadelphia

5-year-old hospitalized after being shot in the hand in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A five-year-old was treated at Saint Christopher's Hospital after being shot in the hand.

Officers say they later found a shooting scene in the 4600 block of D Street in the Feltonville area of Philadelphia.

There is no word if the two incidents are connected.

Police are not releasing any further information at this time.