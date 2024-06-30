Man shot, killed after gunfire breaks out in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead after a shooting broke out in West Philadelphia on Saturday night.

It happened on the unit block of 52nd Street just after 7:30 p.m.

Police say at the scene, officers found a man who had been shot repeatedly.

He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

There is no word yet on his identity.

Authorities say no arrests have been made. Anyone with information on this shooting should contact the police.

