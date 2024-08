Man dies after being trapped inside burning home in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead after being trapped inside a burning home in Philadelphia's Holmesburg section on Saturday.

It happened along the 4400 block of Bleigh Avenue just before 1 p.m.

Viewer video from the area shows the burnt house.

At the scene, authorities say a 59-year-old man was found dead inside on an upper-level floor.

Police have not yet released the victim's identity.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.