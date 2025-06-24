6 arrested after allegedly attacking Food Lion employee in New Castle, Del.; 2 still being sought

Six people have been arrested and two are still being sought after allegedly attacking a Food Lion employee in New Castle, Delaware.

Delaware state police say they arrested 21-year-old Luchiano Diaz, of Wilmington, Del.; 20-year-old Jazzlyn Johnson, of Wilmington, Del.; 20-year-old Joseph Brown-Terry, of Salem, New Jersey; 18-year-old Curtis Miller, of Wilmington, Del; 18-year-old Quamere Britt of New Castle, Del.; and a 16-year-old male from New Castle, Del.

They are each charged with multiple offenses stemming from the incident.

Troopers responded to the Food Lion in the 1200 block of Beaverbrook Plaza just after 1:30 p.m. on Friday for a report of an assault involving multiple suspects.

An 18-year-old employee was working at a register when troopers say he was approached by eight unknown suspects who then attacked the victim.

The victim told troopers he was kicked and punched by six of the suspects, while one of the suspects stood next to the group with a baby in her arms. Another suspect was also allegedly filming the attack.

During the attack, the victim fell to the ground and lost consciousness.

When the suspects ran out of the store, a witness told troopers that one of the suspects allegedly threatened to return and kill the victim.

The group took off in two vehicles, which were identified as a dark-colored Nissan Murano and a dark-colored Ford Taurus, both with Delaware registration.

The victim was taken to an area hospital by EMS for serious injuries to his head.

After the attack, a New Castle County police officer saw the Nissan fail to stop at a stop sign as the group was fleeing the shopping center. The officer then conducted a traffic stop, during which the officer learned the SUV was among the suspect vehicles.

The officer subsequently learned that the Nissan's 4 occupants, identified as Johnson, Brown-Terry, Miller, and a 16-year-old male, were four of the eight suspects involved in the assault.

All four were taken into custody without incident.

Troopers said they searched the area for the Ford, but were not able to locate it at the time.

Through the investigation and with the assistance of Probation and Parole, officials said they were able to identify Britt and Diaz as two of the four others who got away in the Ford.

Britt and Diaz were taken into custody on Sunday.

Officials said they are continuing to investigate as the two other remaining suspects, an unknown male and an unknown female, have not yet been identified.

All six in custody have been charged with 2nd-degree assault, riot, conspiracy 2nd-degree, terroristic threatening, endangering the welfare of a child and disorderly conduct. They are each being held on various bonds.