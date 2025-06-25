6 charged in burglary ring that targeted shops at Jersey shore, Philadelphia and other states

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities say they've busted up a commercial burglary ring allegedly responsible for thefts in several South Jersey towns, along with four other states.

In May 2024, thieves were caught on video taking $300,000 worth of handbags and jewelry from Queen May Jewelry on the Washington Street Mall in Cape May.

DNA evidence and items left behind by the suspects helped lead to the identification of the suspects, according to Cape May police.

According to court documents, the suspects are also allegedly behind a burglary on July 9, 2024, at a consignment shop in Margate and another business in Haddonfield on May 16, 2024, and one on September 24, 2024 in Philadelphia.

According to investigators, the suspects committed at least 18 burglaries from New York to Maryland.

"The defendants broke into the consignment shops in the middle of the night using sledgehammers and other objects, stole dozens of designer handbags and other items from each shop, and transported the stolen goods across state lines," said the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Jersey.

The six suspects are from Washington, D.C. and Maryland and are each charged with one count of conspiracy to sell and receive stolen property that had crossed state lines.

The six suspects have been identified as follows:

Marco Honesty, 28

Richard Francis, 35

Dominique Hayes, 29

Deandre Dudley, 32

Ilon Coles-Melson, 21