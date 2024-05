Thieves steal over $300K worth of handbags, jewelry in Cape May, including rare Louis Vuitton Trunk

CAPE MAY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Surveillance video shows thieves getting away with thousands of dollars worth of handbags and jewelry from Queen May Jewelry in Cape May.

The store posted the video to its Instagram account in hopes of identifying those responsible.

Among the items stolen was a rare Louis Vuitton Trunk with the name Jenny Hecht on the side.

The heist is said to be valued at more than $300,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.