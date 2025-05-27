BreakingMass shooting in Fairmount Park leaves 2 dead and 9 others wounded
6 could faces charges after being rescued from Lehigh River in Carbon County, police say

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, May 27, 2025 11:38AM
BOWMANSTOW, Pa. (WPVI) -- Six people were rescued from the Lehigh River in Carbon County early Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 1 a.m. near Bowmanstown, Pennsylvania.

Crews used boats to save four people from a raft and two others on land.

They say two other people fled from the scene.

Experts had warned prior to the holiday weekend that the Lehigh River was four times higher than normal this time of year. The water temperature is also very cold.

Pennsylvania State Police say the people rescued could face charges due to the danger they created.

