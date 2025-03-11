6 hurt in 4 separate shooting incidents in Philadelphia

Police say the victims are between the ages of 14 and 37.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Six people were injured Monday night following four separate shooting incidents in Philadelphia.

The first shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. in West Philadelphia.

Police say a 28-year-old man was shot once in the head on 52nd Street and then ran to Haverford Avenue. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.

The second shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the city's Hunting Park neighborhood.

On the 800 block of West Pike Street, police say 14-year-old and a 37-year-old man were both shot.

Both victims are reportedly in stable condition, according to police.

Just minutes later, more gunshots rang out, this time on Girard Avenue in Parkside.

Police say a 14-year-old was shot once in the arm. He is in stable condition at the hospital. Police say there was a second victim, a 20-year-old woman, who suffered a graze wound to the chest. She is currently in stable condition at Lankenau Medical Center.

The fourth shooting happened on the 3100 block of 22nd Street in North Philadelphia.

Just after 8:15 p.m., police said a man was shot once in the lower abdomen. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in extremely critical condition.

Police say one person was arrested in the 22nd Street shooting, but the search for the gunmen continues for the other incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.