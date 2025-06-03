6 injured during fire at a family gathering in Cherry Hill, NJ

6 injured during fire at a family gathering in New Jersey

6 injured during fire at a family gathering in New Jersey

6 injured during fire at a family gathering in New Jersey

6 injured during fire at a family gathering in New Jersey

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) -- A child had to be flown to the hospital with critical burns after an incident at a family get-together in Cherry Hill on Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the 1200 block of West Chapel Avenue around 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

The initial call was for a child with a burn injury at a family backyard gathering.

Cherry Hill Fire Chief Wade Houlihan says six people in total were injured, and five were taken to area hospitals.

The most severe, according to the chief, was a 6-year-old girl who was flown to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children with critical burns.

An 11-year-old and a 39-year-old were also taken to the hospital for burns.

Fire officials tell Action News the investigation centers around a tabletop fire pit -- one that people often use to cook food.

It's unknown exactly what model and brand, or if the device malfunctioned.

Investigators are still gathering information and speaking with people who were there.

No updates on the conditions of the victims were available on Tuesday.