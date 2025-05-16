6 Walgreens stores closing in Delaware Valley as pharmacy giant struggles

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) -- A Walgreens store on Kings Highway in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, is one of six locations closing in the Delaware Valley.

Other locations include Pleasantville, N.J., and Norristown, West Chester, and Southampton in Pennsylvania.

Action News has learned the Kings Highway location closes on May 19. A store in Wyncote, Pa., closed on May 15.

"It's disappointing," said Heather Woolley from Mount Laurel. "There are so many pharmacies and stores like this that are closing right now, so it's really going to reduce in-person availability for convenient stuff."

Walgreens management announced in October that it would close 1,200 stores over three years. The company said decreased sales and adverse changes in the pharmacy industry, including more regulations and insufficient reimbursements, have made it difficult to cover costs.

"It reflects our economy, and people lose their jobs," said Phyllis.

As for prescriptions, Walgreens said patients will be notified by mail, and their prescriptions will be transferred to the nearest store or one of their choice. Patients can also contact their pharmacist to set up a free 90-day delivery to help in the transition.

Consumer Reports journalist Lisa Gill said it's smart to shop around. She said surveys show chain stores can actually be the most expensive without insurance.

"On cash prices, independent mom and pop pharmacies are extremely competitive, as are pharmacies inside supermarkets," said Gill. "Costco, Sam's Club, and the clubs do very well. Your Walgreens, Rite Aids, and CVS typically fall in the more expensive category."

Gill said it's also best to stick to one pharmacy for multiple medications for better customer service and a safer experience.

Walgreens said in a statement, "It is never an easy decision to close a store, and we know how important they are to the communities we serve and therefore do everything possible to improve their performance. When closures are necessary, we will work in partnership with community stakeholders to minimize customer disruptions."

"Hopefully, that's helpful that they would improve what's there, but it won't make up for the lack of locations," said Woolley.