6-year-old girl dies; 8-year-old boy, 2 adults injured in North Philadelphia fire

A 6-year-old girl has died in a fire at a North Philadelphia rowhome.

A 6-year-old girl has died in a fire at a North Philadelphia rowhome.

A 6-year-old girl has died in a fire at a North Philadelphia rowhome.

A 6-year-old girl has died in a fire at a North Philadelphia rowhome.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 6-year-old girl has died in a fire at a North Philadelphia rowhome.

It happened Friday morning in the 3000 Block of North 4th Street.

An 8-year-old boy is in critical condition at Saint Christopher's Hospital for Children.

Crews pulled both children from the home at 3:45 a.m. and gave them CPR. But, tragically, the 6-year-old died.

A woman was also critically injured by the fire and a man suffered less severe injuries.