6abc celebrates 50-year partnership with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 6abc celebrated its 50-year partnership with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia on Sunday.

Each week, we are proud to share Sunday Mass from the 6abc studios in Wynefield Heights.

Following Sunday's mass, 6abc held a reception to celebrate the anniversary.

6abc President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica joined Bishop Christopher Cooke to cut a special cake commemorating the milestone.