6abc celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage month

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 6abc kicked off Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Wednesday with a special event for employees.

Korea Taqueria provided lunch and students from the Penn Chinese Calligraphy Club were on hand to give lessons and teach the importance of the art.

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month runs from May 1st through the 31st.