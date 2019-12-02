6abc Dunkin' Holiday Food Drive Telethon raises over $66,000 to help fight hunger

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On this Giving Tuesday, we here at Action News helped to give to our neighbors in need through the annual 6abc Dunkin' Holiday Food Drive Telethon.

The annual event, through a partnership with Philabundance, helps fight hunger in our neighborhoods during the holiday season.

By the end of the telethon, we had raised a preliminary total of $66,737.

Quite a few familiar faces were standing by at the phones to answer your calls, including Golden Bachelor contestant Kathy Swarts, Eagles legend Ron Jaworski, Miss Patty Jackson of WDAS, and even the Phillie Phanatic.

6abc President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica had a chance to present Philabundance with a $15,000 check from 6abc's parent company, Disney!

Philabundance serves about 135,000 people per week across the region.

Every dollar raised matters. While 1 in 8 people in the U.S. is food insecure, in Philadelphia, it's 1 in 6 people, including 197,070 children.

