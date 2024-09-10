7 injured in rowhouse fire in Norristown, Pa.

At least seven people were injured in an early morning fire in Norristown, Pennsylvania.

At least seven people were injured in an early morning fire in Norristown, Pennsylvania.

At least seven people were injured in an early morning fire in Norristown, Pennsylvania.

At least seven people were injured in an early morning fire in Norristown, Pennsylvania.

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- At least seven people were injured in an early morning fire in Norristown, Pennsylvania.

The fire broke out around 4:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Cherry Street.

When crews arrived, several people had to be rescued through windows.

Flames could be seen coming through the roof of a rowhouse-type home, with the fire focused near the rear of the structure, officials said.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control about 30 minutes later.

Six people from inside the residence are being treated for injuries, including smoke inhalation. A neighbor is also being treated for smoke inhalation.