New rendering shows what Philadelphia 76ers arena could look like in Camden

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- As the fate of a new Philadelphia 76ers arena in Center City remains in limbo, New Jersey is pressing on with its push to lure the team over the Delaware River.

On Thursday, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority released a rendering of what the arena could look like along the Camden waterfront.

"The rendering shows the potential transformation of Camden's waterfront at the former state prison site north of the Ben Franklin Bridge," said NJEDA CEO Tim Sullivan in a statement to Action News. "The proposed project is more than just a state-of-the-art arena; it's open space, new housing, restaurants, and office space, which will help bring new, good-paying jobs to the city. This transformational project will spur greater economic activity and a bustling, revitalized neighborhood, resulting in a major economic opportunity for Camden and its residents for years to come."

Last week, Sullivan wrote a letter to the 76ers owner envisioning a multibillion-dollar plan, along with $400 million in tax credits.

The pitch comes as the team and Philadelphia negotiate over a future $1.3 billion arena (76 Place) the team had announced for the city. The team has said it doesn't plan to stay at the Wells Fargo Arena in the city's stadium district past 2031 when its lease is up.

City and state leaders in Pennsylvania have stated the arena belongs in Philadelphia.

On Wednesday night, Mayor Cherelle Parker held a town hall to hear from residents.

"I wanted you to have an opportunity to hear exactly what I heard and what each of them communicated to me," Mayor Parker told a ballroom filled to capacity inside the convention center.

Some residents are against the plan.

"We know this project will displace our Chinatown and destroy our town. This is a cultural center for us. We expect the mayor to focus and understand the concern from Chinatown people," said Wei Chen with Asian Americans United.

Others, like TJ Lepera of IBEW Local 98, are in favor of it.

"For us, it's all about jobs and opportunities for Philadelphians. Anytime somebody wants to build a $1.5B arena we're gonna be in support of it," he said.

A decision for the Center City arena ultimately lies with city leaders.

The Sixers, which already have a training complex and headquarters facility in Camden, had previously called New Jersey's offer "thoughtful and compelling," adding that time was running out and all offers would be taken seriously.

