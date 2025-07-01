8 arrested, 15 survivors rescued after human trafficking bust in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- Authorities in New Jersey have busted a multi-county human trafficking ring.

Authorities on Tuesday announced eight arrests in the case and the recovery of 15 survivors.

An investigation that began in May of last year revealed a sex trafficking ring allegedly operating in several locations in Trenton and Camden.

Authorities say the two women in charge of the ring would lure vulnerable women by promising them legitimate work.

The victims were then allegedly threatened and coerced into staying captive.

The eight people arrested in the case face racketeering charges and multiple counts of first-degree human trafficking.