$8 million in upgrades coming to Franklin Square in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Franklin Square in Center City Philadelphia is getting nearly $8 million in upgrades.

Officials with Historic Philadelphia, Inc. announced Wednesday those improvements include new bathrooms, a bike lane, updated lighting and renovations to the playground.

The playground will embrace the nearby Chinatown neighborhood while also taking inspiration from its namesake, Ben Franklin.

"The seven and a half acres here is one of William Penn's original five squares, and we are delighted to make sure that it's welcoming to everybody," said Cari Feiler Bender of Historic Philadelphia, Inc.

The work will take about 18 months to complete.

Meanwhile, PATCO's long-awaited reopening of the train station underneath the park is expected to open this spring.

