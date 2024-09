87-year-old woman dies after house fire in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An 87-year-old woman is dead after a fire burned through a home in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section.

Chopper 6 was over the scene on the 3500 block of Frankford Avenue as firefighters worked to get the fire under control.

The call came in around 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday.

Authorities say the 87-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Fire Marshal is on the scene investigating what sparked the fire.