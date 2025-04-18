Woman killed in hit-and-run while trying to cross road in Northeast Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are searching for the driver who left the scene and fatally striking a woman who was crossing Cottman Ave. Thursday night.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the driver who left the scene and fatally striking a woman who was crossing the street.

Police said the driver struck the victim just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday on Cottman Ave., near Brous Ave., which is close to Roosevelt Blvd.

Police said the car was going fairly fast based off where they found one of her shoes.

"The distance between where we found the sneaker and where we actually found the female lying is a distance of about 200 feet," said Chief Inspector Scott Small, with the Philadelphia Police Department.

First responders found her suffering from severe injuries to her head and torso.

Medics rushed her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead about an hour later, police said.

The driver didn't stick around and drove away from the scene, but investigators said there's a good chance they'll make progress on this case later Friday morning.

"Fortunately, there are numerous businesses at the intersection of Cottman and Brous," Small said. "Most of these businesses do have exterior surveillance cameras. Although, these businesses are closed for business at this time, crash investigators will come here in the morning and try to retrieve these recordings."

Police said the victim didn't have an ID, so they don't know her name yet and are only able to say they believe she was in her 40s.

Investigators are speaking with witnesses but have not released a description of the vehicle.