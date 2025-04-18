Small plane flips over during landing at Lehigh Valley International Airport in Hanover Twp., Pa.

HANOVER TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A small plane flipped over after landing at Lehigh Valley International Airport in Hanover Township on Friday.

It happened around 10:35 a.m., according to the FAA.

The pilot was the only person on board the Piper PA-22 at the time.

It is unknown if the pilot was injured.

This is a developing story.

