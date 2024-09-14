The '9-1-1' cast heads to 'Celebrity Family Feud'

It's a full night of Feuding beginning Monday at 8pm on ABC

The "9-1-1" cast takes on the "Jury Duty" cast on "Celebrity Family Feud." Tune in Monday beginning at 8pm on ABC.

The "9-1-1" cast takes on the "Jury Duty" cast on "Celebrity Family Feud." Tune in Monday beginning at 8pm on ABC.

The "9-1-1" cast takes on the "Jury Duty" cast on "Celebrity Family Feud." Tune in Monday beginning at 8pm on ABC.

The "9-1-1" cast takes on the "Jury Duty" cast on "Celebrity Family Feud." Tune in Monday beginning at 8pm on ABC.

LOS ANGELES -- It's a night of star-studded battles on "Celebrity Family Feud."

The cast of "9-1-1" is going head-to-head with the cast of "Jury Duty" and they are ready!! Or... are they?

"We had a little practice round beforehand and I FROZE. It was 'name a cartoon character' and I couldn't tell you a single cartoon character ever created," "9-1-1" star Oliver Stark told On The Red Carpet.

"We were worried from that moment on!"

His co-star, Tracie Thoms said she's been preparing for this game all her life.

"I watched this game with my grandmother. We watched the old Richard Dawson ones and I loved that we always screamed out the answers. And to be out here doing it was so surreal," she said.

"Jury Duty's" Maria Russell said she, too, has been practicing at home.

"I did practice games with ('Jury Duty' co-star Ronald Gladden), with my parents, with my goddaughter, with my cousins, with the Steve Harvey Home Platinum Edition - yes I did," she exclaimed.

On The Red Carpet was at the taping of their game. While we can't tell you how it turned out, we can tell you that you'll laugh at some of the answers!

"The truth is we like to keep our audiences on the edge of their seats," "9-1-1's" Aisha Hinds laughed.

Also competing Monday night? "The Golden Bachelorette" Joan Vassos, who heads up a team of her pals from "The Golden Bachelor." They'll go up against other "Golden Bachelor" royalty.

The cast of "Star Trek" will play the cast of "The Deadliest Catch."

And Chrissy Teigen and John Legend grab some pals to compete against her "Chrissy and Dave Dine Out" co-star, chef David Chang.

The "Celebrity Family Feud" fun starts at 8pm EST Monday and then at 10pm, stay tuned for "Family Feud: The Best of Steve Harvey." It's all on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.