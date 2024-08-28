K-9 praised for helping police locate missing man in New Castle County

NEW CASTLE CO., Delaware (WPVI) -- When a non-verbal young man with autism went missing in New Castle County, Delaware on Tuesday, authorities knew just who to turn to: a K-9 named Vudu.

Vudu is a 6-year-old Belgian Malinois with the New Castle County Police Department.

He and his handler, Master Corporal Corey Best, were called to help in the search after the man went missing near the Meadowood community.

It didn't take long for Vudu to use his powerful sense of smell to bring the situation to a happy ending.

"We attempted to track in the area and, about 10 to 15 minutes later, Vudu located the young man in a cul-de-sac in the next neighborhood," Best said.

In addition to tracking people, Vudu specializes in explosives.

He's also credited with assisting in two recent suspect apprehensions in Maryland.

