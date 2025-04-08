Tariff updates: Here's when consumers will feel impact on certain goods

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tension over tariffs continues to escalate.

It comes as President Donald Trump said he is not open to pausing tariffs to allow for negotiations. The White House confirmed that a 104% tariff rate on China will go into effect at midnight Wednesday.

Prices will increase as a result of these tariffs, but the big question is when consumers will feel the financial hit.

Kimberly Palmer, with NerdWallet, said businesses are already showing some signs of responding.

"I was shopping for clothes over the weekend, and when I checked out online, I saw there was a $20 tariff fee already added," she said. "So under the shipping charge, it said because of the new tariffs, this is a bigger shipping fee than normal, and it was $20."

Consumers have already been feeling a pinch at the grocery store, and that pinch is going to hurt more, and soon, especially on products with quick turnover and shorter shelf life.

Tariff-related price increases on fresh produce, as well as eggs and milk, are expected within the week.

Prices on alcohol and dry packaged goods like pasta will go up within three months.

"Apple has been, I think, chartering very large planes to sort of get as much materials and as much inventory out of Vietnam, India and China, where they're manufacturing their phones," said Stephen Kates with Bankrate.

So it could take a little longer for prices on those devices to go up.

And be advised, the experts we spoke with said families will likely experience sticker shock as they go back-to-school shopping this summer, with prices on footwear, clothing, and appliances expected to skyrocket within four to six months.

And eventually, car repair, insurance, and rental vehicles are likely to cost more, too.

"We're going to have trickle-down effects from the tariffs on auto parts and new autos reverberating throughout the economy for months or years because those will not necessarily be hit today, but they will be hit in the future," added Kates.

Experts said prices on cars and parts are expected to rise within one to two months, and then we're bound to see that trickle-down effect.

The one thing consumers can do is shop wisely, which means comparison shop, layer coupons, and consider using a cash back card if possible.