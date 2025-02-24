Police investigating road rage shooting on I-95 in Philadelphia

The victim says it started after he changed lanes, and cut off an SUV.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a road rage shooting that took place on I-95 Sunday.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. in the northbound lanes near the Aramingo/Betsy Ross Bridge exit.

The victim says it started after he changed lanes, and cut off an SUV.

That driver then threw a can at the victim's vehicle, and then fired a shot at the car near the Cottman exit.

The victim was not injured.

The suspect was driving a newer model red SUV with dark tinted windows.