Philly police name person of interest after missing woman's body found wrapped in blanket

Ivelisse Lugo, 53, was reported missing by her daughter on Saturday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have identified a person of interest in the murder of a woman whose body was found wrapped in a blanket in a garage Sunday afternoon.

Investigators are searching for 34-year-old Miguel Aguilar. He's believed to be driving a white Chevy Express Cargo van with Pennsylvania Tags: ZRR4023.

Police say the van has a roof rack and has a cross decal and missing paint in the driver's side rear door.

Her body was found Sunday. Police say she suffered a stab wound to her back.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153 or call 911.

