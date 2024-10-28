Philadelphia woman reported missing found dead, wrapped in blanket: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police responded to the 5900 block of Elsinore Street for a missing person on Saturday.

Upon further investigation officers returned, a day later and found a woman dead wrapped in a blanket and a towel in a garage.

Neighbors on the block tell Action News the daughter of the victim was doing door to door on Sunday asking if they've seen her mom.

They say she called the police and reported her missing.

Neighbors described the victim as a sweet and kind woman.

Homicide is now investigating. According to officials no arrests have been made and no weapons were found.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.