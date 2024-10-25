NJ dog groomer indicted after death of family's 3-year-old pet 'Harley'

Trevor Hunt, who owns K9 Kingdom, was indicted by a grand jury on several drug charges and third-degree animal cruelty.

WOODBURY HEIGHTS, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A South Jersey dog groomer was indicted this week following the death of a family's dog over the summer, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.

Trevor Hunt, who owns K9 Kingdom in Woodbury Heights, was indicted on Wednesday by a grand jury on several drug charges and third-degree animal cruelty.

Ashley Jenkins says her family's 3-year-old border collie-Australian shepherd mix named Harley was dropped off at her regular grooming appointment back on July 12.

But the family's life changed in an instant when Hunt called to say the dog died in his care.

"(He said) that she had just suddenly passed and that her heart just stopped, which didn't make sense because she isn't even 4 years old," said Jenkins.

They immediately called 911 and met police at the scene. When officers arrived to speak with Hunt he allegedly became "tense" and attempted to delete evidence from his phone, according to court documents obtained by Action News.

He was then taken to the ground after reportedly resisting arrest.

A search warrant conducted later that evening at the business resulted in the seizure of dozens of small plastic bags containing suspected heroin, authorities said. Some of the bags were reportedly labeled "Alien rock" and "House party III."

In the indictment, authorities said fentanyl was among the drugs in Hunt's possession.

Jenkins says the dog had no underlying health conditions, adding that "it wouldn't have been her health that caused her to die."

The family told Action News on Friday that the necropsy did not reveal what caused the dog to die, but witness statements helped support the charge of animal cruelty.

In the charging documents, authorities say Hunt recklessly caused the death of a living creature by failing to provide the living animal with the necessary care as a person otherwise charged with the care of the living animal.

He is being held at the Salem County Jail.

Hunt is the new owner of K9 Kingdom. The previous owner died last summer.