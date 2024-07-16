Dog dies at groomer in South Jersey; business owner facing drug charges

WOODBURY HEIGHTS, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The owner of a pet grooming business is facing drug charges after authorities responded to reports of a dog death last week in Gloucester County, New Jersey.

According to Woodbury police, officers were dispatched around 1 p.m. on July 12 to K9 Kingdom, which is located on the 500 block of Woodbury-Glassboro Road.

The dog's owner told police he dropped off his pet at the business earlier in the day for a grooming appointment. Sometime later, the business owner, Trevor Hunt, contacted the family to say the dog died.

Trevor Hunt

"Harley was a healthy 4-year-old girl whose family is now grieving her sudden, unfair, and preventable death!" a family member posted on Facebook.

When officers arrived to speak with Hunt he allegedly became "tense" and attempted to delete evidence from his phone, according to court documents obtained by Action News.

He was then taken to the ground after he reportedly resisted arrest.

A search warrant conducted later that evening at the business resulted in the seizure of dozens of small plastic bags containing suspected heroin, authorities said.

Some of the bags were reportedly labeled "Alien rock" and "House party III."

Harley

At this time, Hunt is facing charges of tampering with evidence, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

He is being held at the Salem County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Woodbury police are calling the dog's death "suspicious," adding that a full investigation is still underway.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Woodbury police at 856-845-0065 ext. 142.