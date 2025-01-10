Exclusive: Shapiro opens up about 2024 election, working with Trump & Eagles playoffs

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro spoke exclusively with Action News in his first one-on-one television interview since the 2024 presidential election.

While touting his efforts to attract businesses from out of state on Friday, Shapiro spoke with us from inside Adare Pharma Solutions in Northeast Philadelphia, which recently moved to Pennsylvania from New Jersey to take advantage of those incentives.

But the conversation started with the historic presidential election.

Shapiro, who was among the front-runners to be Kamala Harris's running mate, says he has no regrets.

"In the end, Walter, I had a deeply personal decision to make as well. I love my job. I love being able to do this work with the good people of Pennsylvania. I love being able to set the tone and go out and execute and get stuff done," Shapiro told Action News' Walter Perez.

The Democratic governor also noted just how independent-minded voters are in Pennsylvania. The evidence being President-Elect Donald Trump winning the state, where the governor remains very popular while he works with a divided state legislature.

"We're leading with common sense. We're leading with bipartisanship. Walter, I can't sign a bill on my desk unless it received votes from Republicans and Democrats," he said.

With that said, Shapiro is hopeful the Trump White House will work well with his administration over the years to come.

"I respect the will of the people," he says, "always have. They chose Donald Trump here and across the country to lead our nation forward, and I'm going to wish him success because his success is our collective success. We're going to find opportunities to work with him. I trust he will find opportunities to work with me, support the people of Pennsylvania. When he does something I disagree with, I will not hesitate to stand up to him. I think you know my history in that area."

We went on to discuss a number of issues directly involving the state of Pennsylvania, not the least of which was the Eagles gearing up for the postseason.

The governor, who hails from the Delaware Valley, says it seems to him the Birds and the Lions are on a collision course to meet in the NFC Championship game.

"I feel really good about the Birds' chances. I think an NFC Championship game against the Lions is going to be epic, but I like our team," said Shapiro.