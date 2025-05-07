'Abbott Elementary' star Quinta Brunson to receive key to city, mural dedicated at Alma Mater

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In just a few weeks, "Abbott Elementary" creator, star and showrunner Quinta Brunson will return home to West Philadelphia and to her alma mater, Andrew Hamilton School. It will be a two-part celebration for the Emmy Award winner.

First, Brunson will receive Philadelphia's Key to the City from Mayor Cherelle Parker. Then, they will unveil and dedicate a massive new mural designed by Brunson herself that wraps around Andrew Hamilton School.

"I just want to make sure that she loves this," says Alaina Foster, a project manager for Mural Arts Philadelphia.

Brunson teamed up with Mural Arts Philadelphia to design the mural they're calling "Blooming Futures."

"It's a beautiful allegory of growth," Foster says. "It's about a garden and how the students are the plants in that garden, while the teachers and staff are kind of the stewards of that garden."

The staff, students, parents and community members all had a hand in creating the mural, down to each paint stroke.

"Everybody's gotten their hand in this at one point or another," says Gabriel Neeld, Hamilton's art teacher.

Just like the fictional version of their school on the hit ABC show "Abbott Elementary," Quinta wanted to make sure real students were featured on this mural.

"I'm excited to see how our parents react to seeing their children on a wall that's going to be here forever," says Hamilton's principal, Dr. Torrence Rothmiller. "It's going to be an amazing day. It's legacy."

"There will be so many emotions," says assistant principal Asmeret Easley. "So much happiness, joy."

Rothmiller is featured on the mural, so is 8th grader Glory Melton.

"I don't know what to say," says Melton. "It's really overwhelming to be up there. It's a feeling that you can't actually explain."

Her mother, Lloyisha, cried when she saw the image of her daughter that's about to grace the wall.

"Having her be able to see this and the impact that she's having on our school was incredible," Foster says. "She came to tears."

On May 28, their mural will be dedicated to celebrate their blooming futures.

"It's going to be electrifying," Foster says. "We're happy to have Quinta back, especially in the very place where she grew to become such a fabulous showrunner."

Quinta Brunson will be here for the big celebration, as she also receives the key to the city.

"This city shaped me, and now I get to give back with a mural that celebrates all it gave me. I am truly honored," she says.