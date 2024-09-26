Abington police chief praises woman's son who shot suspect during home invasion

ABINGTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Abington police released new bodycam video showing the aftermath of a man who rushed to protect his mother during a home invasion.

"This is an extraordinary case, very heroic in my view," said Abington Police Chief Patrick Molloy.

Police say 26-year-old Khabir Shepard followed a woman home from a casino, forced his way into her home with a gun, pushed her to the ground and grabbed her purse on Monday around 1 a.m.

Investigators say, at that point, all the victim could do was scream.

"The homeowner's son had the presence of mind to wake up, somehow be able to retrieve his legally owned gun, and take action by shooting the suspect in the arm and back," said Chief Molloy.

Police responded quickly and were able to take Shepard into custody.

Neighbors say the street was lined with officers.

Philip Damore watched as they wheeled the injured suspect away.

"The gunshot woke us up, and woke my daughter up too. She's only 9," said Damore. "I'm glad the people around here are ready to protect their neighborhood."

Chief Molloy says this case highlights the need for everyone to always be aware of their surroundings, but also, citizens in the community helping make an arrest.

"He shot him twice until he was no longer a threat. He showed a lot of poise and skill and he very much likely saved his mother's life or saved her from being seriously injured," says Chief Molloy. "This ended well for the good guys and then we have a guy, who is a convicted felon who should not have possessed a firearm, who is now off the street."

Shepard was treated for his injuries and is currently at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

He's charged with numerous offenses including robbery, aggravated assault, burglary and carrying a firearm without a license. He was arraigned and is being held on a $250,000 cash bail.