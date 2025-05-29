Armed suspect on rollerblades wanted for gas station robbery in Abington Twp.

ABINGTON TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Police in Montgomery County are searching for the armed suspect who robbed a gas station while wearing rollerblades on Sunday evening.

It happened around 7:34 p.m. on May 25, 2025, at the Lukoil located at 1945 Old York Road in Abington Township.

According to police, the suspect entered the store on rollerblades and displayed a handgun while also carrying a knife in his waist.

He allegedly demanded cash from the register and threatened to shoot the employee if he did not comply. After getting the money, the suspect was last seen skating southbound on Old York Road.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has relevant details is asked to contact Detective Andrew Ammaturo at 267-536-1065 or email him at aammaturo1@abingtonpa.gov.