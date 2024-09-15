Abortion becomes center focus of Harris-Walz bus tour kicking off in Philadelphia

While Vice President Kamala Harris wasn't at the kickoff rally, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro was.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The presidential candidates debated at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia less than a week ago.

On Sunday, the Harris-Walz campaign returned to the city to focus on the issue of abortion as the battle for Pennsylvania continues.

Their campaign is kicking off what it calls the Fighting for Reproductive Freedom Bus Tour. Officials say the tour will travel across the country.

It started at the Independence Visitors Center in Old City. It's focused on what's become a key issue for voters: abortion.

"Taking away a right from my daughter that I've had my whole life and just thinking that could be gone," said Jade Henderson from Blue Bell. "It's fine for us in Pennsylvania now, but you never know."

While Vice President Kamala Harris wasn't at the kickoff rally, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro was.

"They will sign a national abortion ban. They will make it impossible for women to make dictions over their own bodies," said Shapiro to a room full of supporters.

Harris accused former President Donald Trump of supporting a national abortion ban. Trump has said he feels the decision should be up to the states.

At his most recent campaign stop in Las Vegas, Trump put the focus on those who he says support his campaign.

"We have tremendous law enforcement endorsements, we have military endorsements. We have a lot of them, but I just really appreciate it. It's very, very special," Trump said.

With just 50 days until Election Day, the bus tour's first stop is sending a clear message.

"The fact that the bus is taking off from Independence Hall, that birthplace of freedom, focusing on reproductive freedom makes a whole lot of sense," said Shapiro.

Pennsylvania is once again primed to be the site of a political showdown.

"We are one of the swing states in the election this year," said Michelle Lally of Market East. "So I do think it's worth the energy."

Harris's reproductive rights bus tour is scheduled to make at least 50 other stops in key states.