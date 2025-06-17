Academy to honor Debbie Allen, Tom Cruise, Dolly Parton, Wynn Thomas

LOS ANGELES -- The Academy of Motion Pictures will present its Governors Awards to Debbie Allen, Tom Cruise and Wynn Thomas and its Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award to Dolly Parton.

Allen's career spans five decades. She's best known as an actress in "Fame," "Ragtime" and "Jo Jo Dancer, Your Life is Calling." She's choreographed the Academy Awards ceremony seven times and she's been a producer on "Amistad" and "A Star For Rose."

Cruise rose to superstar status for his role in "Risky Business." He went on to star in "Top Gun," "Rain Man," "A Few Good Men," and the "Mission: Impossible" franchise. He was nominated for Oscars for his roles in "Born on the Fourth of July," "Jerry Maguire" and "Magnolia" and his film "Top Gun: Maverick" was nominated for Best Picture.

Parton is a country music icon, with 49 studio albums to her name. She has starred in numerous films, including "Nine To Five" and "Steel Magnolias." She's being honored for her philanthropic work with the Dollywood Foundation, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library and more. You can see more of Dolly Parton's life and legacy HERE.

Thomas, a renowned production designer, began his career with Spike Lee's "She's Gotta Have It." His credits include "Do The Right Thing,""Malcolm X," "A Beautiful Mind," and "Hidden Figures."

"This year's Governors Awards will celebrate four legendary individuals whose extraordinary careers and commitment to our filmmaking community continue to leave a lasting impact," said Academy President Janet Yang in a statement. "The Academy's Board of Governors is honored to recognize these brilliant artists. Debbie Allen is a trailblazing choreographer and actor, whose work has captivated generations and crossed genres. Tom Cruise's incredible commitment to our filmmaking community, to the theatrical experience, and to the stunts community has inspired us all. Beloved performer Dolly Parton exemplifies the spirit of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award through her unwavering dedication to charitable efforts. And production designer Wynn Thomas has brought some of the most enduring films to life through a visionary eye and mastery of his craft."

The awards will be handed out November 16 in Hollywood.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.