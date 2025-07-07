It happened just after 12 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-295 below exit 14.

Accident on I-295 causes back up in Logan Township, New Jersey

LOGAN TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey State Police are investigating a crash on I-295 in Logan Township, Gloucester County.

It happened just after 12 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-295 below exit 14.

Only one lane of traffic is getting by.

Chopper 6 was over the scene which showed a minivan marked "School Vehicle" crashed into the back of a tractor trailer.

Police say there are reported injuries, but have no further details at this time.