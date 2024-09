Acclaimed documentary filmmaker Ken Burns to receive National Constitution Center's Liberty Medal

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Acclaimed documentary filmmaker, Ken Burns, will receive a special honor in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Burns is set to receive the National Constitution Center's 36th annual Liberty Medal.

He was chosen for his work of documenting wide-ranging aspects of American history including the Civil War, baseball, and the National Parks system.

The Constitution Center says Burns inspires people to learn about the principles at the heart of the American idea.